European football – Liverpool are impatient, Saudi Arabia can save Barça

FC Barcelona still owes a hell of a lot of money to Liverpool for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho. Newcastle Saudi Arabia version comes at the right time in this case for Joan Laporta.

The passage of Philippe Coutinho to FC Barcelona has everything of a resounding failure. After five good years at Liverpool, the Brazilian international convinced the Catalan club in January 2018 to break the bank. Barça has indeed spent 160 ME to secure the services of Philippe Coutinho. Just that. This operation turns out, almost four years later, to be a huge mistake among others on the part of the former president of FC Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu. The former Inter player never lived up to expectations. He was even loaned one season to Bayern in 2019-2020. And on his return, after a few appearances, he injured his knee quite badly. FC Barcelona wants to get rid of Philippe Coutinho, especially since he still owes money to Liverpool.





Barça still owe Liverpool 42 ME for Coutinho

Barça had chosen to divide the costs into several installments. And according to information from Cadena SER, the La Liga giant still owes Liverpool 42 ME. The idea is therefore to sell Philippe Coutinho, whose contract ends in June 2023 at a roughly equivalent price. Fortunately for FC Barcelona, ​​Newcastle entered the dance. Every day his new name at the Magpies, since the takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). It must be said that nothing more scares the club from the north of England, which has become the richest in the world. Newcastle are planning to pose just over 35 ME for the Brazilian, who has left fond memories in the Premier League. In the event of a positive outcome in this case, the entirety would therefore go to Liverpool. A breath of fresh air for FC Barcelona.