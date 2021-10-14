European football – Nasri vs Benzema, the terrible comparison

Karim Benzema can dream of the Ballon d’Or while he goes on incredible matches. Samir Nasri found the land at the same time or almost, in another context.

French football had its terrible children, but also its golden generation. Many promising players born in 1987 had made it possible to envisage a tricolor reign on world football from 2010 with a generation which consisted of Jérémy Ménez, Hatem Ben Arfa, Karim Benzema, Samir Nasri, Blaise Matuidi, Dimitri Payet or Loïc Remy. Not everyone has had the same career, but within days football fans saw Karim Benzema and Samir Nasri in action, and the comparison was ruthless. The Real Madrid forward carried France on his shoulders to deliver a Nations League title, with a lavish goal and the feeling that KB9 is getting better every day. At the same time or almost, this Wednesday evening, Samir Nasri played the Heroes match for the benefits of an association sponsored by Didier Drogba. Only a few weeks after announcing his retirement from the sport, the former little Prince of the Vélodrome had changed a lot physically, which inevitably shocked the followers who had somewhat lost sight of him since his departure from Manchester City, where he was still a sharp midfielder.





Samir Nasri still loved at OM

It’s hard to believe it but Nasri and Benzema are the same age …#MatchDesHeros pic.twitter.com/BNcai6DHJP – T’Foot (@TFoot__) October 13, 2021

The gap between the two former teammates in the France team also reminds us of what a career can hold, especially at the end. At a time when Karim Benzema redoubles his efforts to be even more physically efficient, Samir Nasri has decompressed a lot due to personal problems and the end of his sports career. He will not be the first, and not the last, to gain weight after stopping his professional career, and this in particular does not detract from the exploits he has been able to achieve in the past. Especially in the OM jersey, which earned him the acclamation of the Vélodrome this Wednesday evening.