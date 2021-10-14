European Union proposes to ease customs controls to reduce post-Brexit tensions in Northern Ireland

The measure would have the effect of reducing controls by around 80% and customs formalities by 50%, creating a sort of “fast lane” for these products, according to the Commission.

The European Union proposed to the United Kingdom, Wednesday, October 13, to ease controls on certain goods destined for Northern Ireland, in order to reduce tensions with the British province on supplies following Brexit. These proposals are our “sincere response to concerns” in Northern Ireland, underlined Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic at a press conference in Brussels.

The measure would concern “a wide range” goods from Great Britain and “consumed in Northern Ireland”, specifies a press release. It would have the effect of reducing controls by around 80% and customs formalities by 50%, creating a kind of “Expressway” for these products, underlined the commissioner.





In return, to protect the integrity of the European internal market and ensure that these products do not enter it, London should give guarantees. This would include a label indicating that these goods are intended for sale “uniquely” in the United Kingdom, or a mechanism for “rapid reaction” to identify and solve the problems, under penalty of unilateral action on the part of Brussels. The Commission is ready to engage “intensive discussions with the British government” in order to achieve “to a durable and joint solution as soon as possible”, specifies the press release from the European executive. A Commission delegation traveled to London on Wednesday to present the European offer.