Fabien Roussel: “It is not by sanctioning the purses of the French that we will make them change their habits”

Guest of the CNEWS Morning this Thursday, the PCF presidential candidate Fabien Roussel returned to the increase in gasoline prices. According to him, the government’s strategy could cause the return of a movement similar to that of the yellow vests.

To the question of Laurence Ferrari who asked him if this surge in energy prices – gas, electricity, gasoline – can give birth to a movement like that of the yellow vests in 2018, the deputy from the North was clear. “Sure. Because first of all, this government, in the wake of the precedents, in the fight for the preservation of the climate, has an obsession in mind, it is to tax the purses of our fellow citizens in order to force them, to force them by typing on purchasing power to change their behavior. This is not the way to do it. It’s not like that, ”said Fabien Roussel.





“There are places in rurality where there is no other choice”

“And in particular if it is necessary to act on the automobile, it is not by sanctioning the wallet, the purchasing power of the French that they will be made to change their habits. First of all, there are places in the mountains, in rural areas, where there is no other choice, or you have to invest heavily in bus stops and public transport services ”, a- he added.

“But above all, what we say to ourselves is that if we want to change people’s behavior so that they use the car less, we must encourage much more strongly the purchase of used or even new vehicles, or today these new vehicles are excessively expensive. The drops in registrations of new vehicles are also very important. And I don’t see myself as a worker, a young teacher, a young caregiver, buying a hybrid vehicle for 50,000 euros! ”, Concluded the candidate of the Communist Party.