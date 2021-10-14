family calls for justice after black man killed by police

The family of a black man killed by police during an October 6 supermarket intervention in Rochester, upstate New York, demanded justice after authorities’ broadcast on Wednesday (October 13) images of the drama.

The two videos were taken by the pedestrian cameras of the police officers called that evening to respond to a theft, including the officer who shot Simran Gordon, 24. In the first video, this policeman walks into the store, draws his gun, then asks the man to take his hands out of his pockets. The policeman approaches and insists. Simran Gordon then fled into the shelves, pursued by the policeman. As he catches up with him, the image deteriorates because the agent is unbalanced and several shots are heard close together. “Drop the gun, drop the gun!”, shouts the policeman to Simran Gordon who is on the ground, obviously touched.

In the other video, a policewoman walks through another beam and comes up to Simran Gordon’s face when he is already lying down, moaning. With her foot, she seems to remove an object from his hand, before saying: “I got it.” New York State Attorney General Letitia James assured Wednesday that the broadcast “born (constituted) not the expression of any opinion on the guilt or innocence of one of the parties ”. Rather, Rochester Police released a version with captions on Tuesday, assuring that Simran Gordon was armed and fired the first shot.





But several members of the Gordon family have told local media they don’t believe this version. “It wasn’t a shootout. It was not a shootout. It’s murder, pure and simple ”, assured Simran Gordon’s uncle, Lyndon Gordon, on several local channels. Contacted by AFP, the family lawyer, Yousef Taha, assured that the dissemination of the images “Leaves us with more questions than answers”. “We ask the Attorney General’s office to conduct a full and transparent investigation into his death (…) We will continue to seek justice for Simran and his family”, he added.

Rochester had been the scene of protests in 2020 after the death of Daniel Prude, another black man who died after police intervention. Daniel Prude, 41, had been handcuffed and covered with a hood while he was naked in the middle of the street, in the throes of a psychotic episode. An officer pressing both hands on the hood, he lost consciousness and died a week later in hospital, without ever coming out of a coma. The autopsy had found a homicide linked to “Asphyxiation following a physical constraint” but a grand jury had decided not to indict any of the police officers present.