FC Barcelona details its transfer window strategy for the next two years

As we know, FC Barcelona is going through a very bad period economically, even if the exact nature of the figures is still debated between the current management, chaired by Joan Laporta, and the old one, headed by Josep Maria. Bartomeu. The observation is relentless, the Blaugranas can not afford follies, far from it. Asked by Mundo Deportivo and Sport, Economic Vice-President Eduard Romeu was completely transparent.

“We are asking for two years before we can be competitive in the market. (…) It is an exercise of prudence: we will not be able to recruit the best players in the world in the next two years. Today we have other priorities: lowering salaries and putting them back to acceptable levels ”, he assured before insisting. “The priority is to reduce the wage bill. I’m not saying that we should not be active on the market in January if necessary, but the priority is not there, but rather to work on the fall in the wage bill, which should lead us to a lasting situation. “.





Back to the roots

The time is therefore for restrictions and the promotion of the triumphant youth from the training center, embodied by Ansu Fati and Gavi in ​​particular. “I’m not saying no to reinforcements, but I can’t promise anything. We have to get excited with the training center, La Masia, and our rookies, who are the players who come back from injuries. The backbone must be La Masia and then go for the best, but a little patience ”, he sent before continuing.

“We have a large group of young people with Barça DNA. It would be healthier for there to be a range of players and not to focus on just one, as we were able to do with Leo (Messi). We have many assets with commercial potential and we cannot focus on just one of them. The club’s brand is above individuals ”, he concluded, adding that there was no case of Ansu Fati (18), with whom Barça is negotiating an extension. The tone is set.