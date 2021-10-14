FIFA 22: A new name synonymous with serious consequences?

For several days now, football game fans have not known where to turn. After the very mixed reception of eFootball 2022, it is now the unbeatable FIFA that is making its own, with a name change that could happen at the end of 2022. What impact could this have?

While eFootball 2022 surprised players in a bad way, FIFA could also have some amazing news in store. The number one soccer game is set to change its name, evidently by the end of next year, date on which the current contract between Electronic Arts and the famous sports federation will end. It was Cam Weber, CEO of EA Sports, who released the info last week, in a communicated. “We are studying (…) the idea of ​​renaming our football games EA Sports. This means that we are reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA “, he explains. Since then, a item of the New York Times provided some clarification. The federation would seek to double the amount it receives from the publisher every four years, to reach a total of $ 1 billion. For its part, Electronic Arts would not be satisfied either, in terms of the exploitation possibilities offered by the partnership. According to the American media, the publisher would announce the transition at the end of this year.





A risky new name?

Even if the end of such a contract seems risky, Electronic Arts has, in fact, no big worries to be made. As the New York Times points out, the FIFA license only authorizes the use of the name and logo of the federation, as well as the rights of the World Cup. Almost a detail for the publisher, which has nearly 300 licensing contracts around the world, with organizations like UEFA. The real concern would be to look for on the side of the players, accustomed to the same title for almost thirty years. For this precise point, it will obviously be necessary to wait for the change of name to come into force, if that happens one day. But very often FIFA fans renew their purchase automatically every year, if only to rebuild their squad in Ultimate Team, the online competitive mode of the series. Hard to believe that a new name could break this habit. According to a recent trademark registration from Electronic Arts, FIFA may become “EA Sports FC” in the future. All that’s missing is one ad.