Fifty-two people arrested in France for possessing child pornography images

Fifty-two people, suspected of having child pornography images, were arrested in France at the start of the week, franceinfo learned Thursday, October 14 from a source close to the case, confirming RTL information. It was the central group of minors of the Central Office for the Repression of Violence against Persons (OCRVP) of the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police which carried out these arrests.

Among those arrested is a 36-year-old man, teacher in a primary school and municipal councilor in Bédarieux in Hérault. He was indicted on the counts of detention, offering and making available as well as imports of pornographic files featuring minors between October 2015 and October 2021 and placed in pre-trial detention. According to the first elements of the investigation, the thirty-something had more than 10,000 images in his computer. Arrested Monday, he admitted while in police custody to have a sexual attraction to boys aged 16 to 18, and admitted to having been in possession of images featuring minors. But he said he immediately erased them.





A 57-year-old man is also part of the police strike, Franceinfo learned from a source close to the investigation. He was arrested in Carros, in the Alpes-Maritimes. This security guard is married and the father of a family. Her children are adults. Described as a sportsman and musician, he owned child pornography videos. According to this source, he did not take action.

The maximum penalties incurred for these offenses are in particular 5 years’ imprisonment and a fine of € 75,000, specifies the public prosecutor.