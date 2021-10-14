five days of exclusion for two police officers – Release

Two police officers were sanctioned with five days of firm exclusion following the arrest of an Egyptian in April 2020 in L’Ile-Saint-Denis, which had been filmed by a local resident. One of them is due to stand trial on November 4.

Two police officers were sanctioned with five days of firm exclusion following the arrest of an Egyptian in April 2020 in L’Ile-Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) during which one of them declared that“A bicot like that, it does not swim”, we learned this Thursday from the Paris police headquarters (PP).

The director general of the national police, Frédéric Veaux, who accompanied this sanction of ten days of temporary suspension of post, went beyond the recommendations of the disciplinary council of the PP which, in December 2020, had proposed three days of exclusion. Lawyers, including that of the Egyptian arrestee, Me Arié Alimi, had denounced the weakness of this recommendation.





On April 26, 2020, at around 1:30 a.m., police officers arrested in L’Ile-Saint-Denis a man suspected of theft of equipment on a construction site and who had tried, according to police sources, to flee by throwing in the Seine. “A bicot like that, it does not swim”, said one of the police officers according to a video broadcast by journalist Taha Bouhafs, and visibly filmed after the officials took the man out of the river. “Ha! Ha! It’s leaking, you should have hooked a ball to its foot ”, could we also hear.

The two police officers had been suspended for eight months – a precautionary measure that does not correspond to a sanction -, then reinstated in December 2020 within their police station. For these facts, one of them, who is part of the night staff of the Territorial Directorate of Public Security of Hauts-de-Seine, will have to answer for racist insults before the Bobigny Criminal Court on November 4.