five people imprisoned after the fatal lynching of a young man

Five people were indicted for “murder” Wednesday evening October 13 in Grenoble then imprisoned as part of the investigation into the lynching of a 22-year-old man on July 16 in Villefontaine (Isère), who had died as a result of his injuries, the prosecution said.

The defendants are part of a group of seven suspects including a 16-year-old minor, referred earlier in the day for their presentation before the investigating judge of the Grenoble criminal center. They were arrested Tuesday in Villefontaine in a group of ten people in total. Three of the major suspects are 24 years old, another 18 years old (17 years old at the time of the facts) and the last two respectively 25 years old and 32 years old, specified the parquet floor of Grenoble in a press release. Five of them were remanded in custody after their presentation while the sixth was released under judicial supervision. The minor was placed in a closed educational center, the same source added.

On July 16, around 10:30 p.m., a “brawl” took place at a known deal point in Villefontaine, in the north of Isère near Lyon, and left the victim for dead, seriously injured after multiple blows to the head. The investigation opened for attempted voluntary homicide had been requalified following the death of the young man, declared brain dead two days after the facts in a hospital in Lyon. The latter was known to the courts in particular for acts of drug trafficking but also for violence and theft. The investigation was entrusted to the gendarmes of the Grenoble research section.