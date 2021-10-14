follow the presentation of the 109th edition route

Find here all of our live # TDF2022

: We’re not going to lie, that’s what you all want to know: four summit finishes in the Alps and the Pyrenees are scheduled for runners this summer.

: From Denmark to the Pyrenees via the cobblestones and L’Alpe d’Huez … The route of the 109th edition of the Tour de France men has just been unveiled.

: Tour de l’Est more than Tour de France. I quibble. I’m happy with the return of the Women’s Tour. Being on leave, I will be able to follow all the steps on the side of the road.

: And still not Normandy in the course

: Two rooms, two atmospheres in the comments. There are @Riley who has almost already put his cooler on the side of the road, and @Yan who thinks that we have forgotten his Normandy. I remind you that we are talking about the female route, and that the male route will be revealed in a few seconds. We stay in “gruppetto” therefore, because it happens 🙂

: Seven kilometers at almost 9% on average, never flat, sometimes percentages of 24%. Women will taste the “joys” of arriving at the top of the famous Planche des Belles Filles, in the Vosges mountains. This “arrival will be terrible “, warns Marion Rousse, the brand new director of the Women’s Grande Boucle.

• The route of the first Tour de France women organized for 12 years just unveiled : the start will be given from the Eiffel Tower on July 24, on horseback with the arrival of the men on the Champs-Elysées, and will extend over eight stages until July 31, without a day of rest. Now follow the presentation of the men’s course live!





: This new version of the Tour de France women will launch from the Eiffel Tower on July 24, on horseback with the arrival of the men on the Champs-Elysées, and will extend over eight stages until July 31, without a day of rest.

: Paris for the start, the vines, the Ballon d’Alsace, a final at the Planche des Belles Filles … After twelve years of absence, the route of the 2022 edition of the Tour de France women just unveiled.

: The detailed program of the 109th edition of the Tour de France is officially presented at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. Christian Prudhomme, director of the event, is about to reveal the route of the men’s event, but also that of the great return of the women’s event. Follow the event in video and live with franceinfo.

: The year 2022 will also see the return of the Women’s Tour de France. Marion Rousse, consultant for France Télévisions, will present the route of this event of eight stages, which will be played from July 24 to 31. In total, “250,000 euros in prize” will be awarded to the participants when the winner of the men’s Tour de France alone receives 500,000 euros.

: The route of the next edition of the Tour de France must be unveiled in the middle of the morning. Each year, the route ignites the discussions of cycling enthusiasts. But how is it built? Theo Gicquel looked into the subject.

