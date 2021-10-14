Forbidden Stories media network receives first Daphne-Caruana-Galizia award

Maltese anti-corruption journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed at age 53 in 2017 when her car exploded, which had been bombed. MATTHEW MIRABELLI / AFP

Created at the end of 2019, at the initiative of the European Parliament, to pay tribute to the Maltese anti-corruption journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia, killed at 53 in 2017 in the explosion of her car which had been bombed, the first prize Daphne-Caruana-Galizia for journalism was awarded Thursday, October 14, to the media network Forbidden Stories for its “Pegasus” investigation into powerful Israeli spyware.

Forbidden Stories is a collaborative platform launched in 2017 based on an idea by French documentary filmmaker Laurent Richard, with the support of the NGO Reporters Without Borders, and which brings together more than thirty media across the world.

Under the leadership of the platform, a consortium of seventeen international media – including Le Monde, The Guardian and The Washington Post -, bringing together some 80 journalists in ten countries, revealed in July the extensive use of spyware by the company NSO Group, which has established itself in ten years as a leader in the field of telephone surveillance.





The latter, which makes it possible to recover the content of infected smartphones, would have targeted at least 180 journalists, 600 politicians, 85 human rights activists or 65 business leaders, in many countries (India, Mexico, Hungary, Morocco, France…), according to the Forbidden Stories survey, carried out with the technical support of the NGO Amnesty International.

“Project Daphne”

Awarded by a jury of representatives of the press and civil society from the 27 Member States, and endowed with a reward of 20,000 euros, the Daphne-Caruana-Galizia Prize will be awarded each year on October 16, the date of his assassination. He intends to reward “Journalism of excellence which promotes and defends the values ​​and principles of the European Union: human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law and human rights”.

The first Forbidden Stories investigation, the “Daphne Project”, was launched at the end of 2017 after the death of the Maltese journalist.

For six months, 45 journalists from 18 media had worked on the enormous mass of documents left by their colleague, revealing in particular the controversial practice of “Golden passports” by Malta. Suspected of interference in the investigation into the journalist’s assassination, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had resigned.

Since the launch of Forbidden Stories, more than a hundred journalists from nearly forty countries have participated in collaborative investigations – notably on the Mexican drug cartels and the “Green Blood” project on environmental damage and abuse of mining companies. in India, Tanzania and Guatemala.