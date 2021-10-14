Formula 1 | Why Perez escaped investigation over his battle with Hamilton

F1 Race Director Michael Masi has explained why no investigation was needed into the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez at the Turkish Grand Prix.

In this very close duel, the Mexican held his own in a few turns, including on the outside of turn 13, where he was led by the seven-time world champion.

Perez crossed the pit lane and crossed the track behind the plastic bollard before coming back past the Mercedes on the last corner.

Although he cut the pit entrance rafter, Perez was not investigated.

“It was a good, muscular race between the two. No team, oddly enough, raised the issue, neither Mercedes nor Red Bull. A good fight,” Masi notes.

Perez was overheard over the team’s radio complaining that Hamilton had “pushed” him, but Masi adds: “His team hasn’t relayed a single word to us about it.”





“We do not listen to the radio of all the pilots and generally the teams are very reactive, if there is an incident to review, the radio panel lights up very quickly at my place!”

“In the case of Sergio, his intention was not to enter the pits, the marshals took that into account in my opinion … if they asked themselves the question, which is not certain.”