Four-month reprieve required against bystander at sign that caused massive fall

The spectator with the sign “Go Opi Omi” had to answer for her actions this Thursday. The one who had caused a massive fall of Tour de France riders by waving a sign for his grandparents last June was tried before the Brest criminal court. Four months of suspended prison were required against him. The deputy prosecutor Solenn Briand stressed before the Brest criminal court that the defendant, aged 31, had recognized “the dangerousness of her behavior” and “presented regrets”.

The judgment was reserved on December 9. The young woman faces the Brest criminal court up to a 15,000 euros fine and a one-year prison sentence. Dressed in pants and a navy blue sweater, the young woman, unemployed and without a criminal record, had fled the cameras on her arrival at the criminal court. His lawyer Julien Bradmetz, who unsuccessfully called for a closed session, presented his client as having “a fragile personality for many years”. “This fragility has been increased tenfold so that today my client is living through hell,” he said.

“Stupidity”

“Go opi-omi! “- grandpa-mamy in German, her grandmother being of German origin – had written the young woman in large letters on a piece of cardboard to the address of her grandparents, unconditional fans of the Great Loop. It was last June 26, in the town of Sizun, 45 km from the finish of the first stage of the Tour, part of Brest. The young woman, who lives in Finistère, brandished her sign, encroaching on the road, her back to the peloton.





Several runners, launched at high speed, could not avoid it. The German Tony Martin, the first to fall, had dragged many other cyclists into his fall. Her message went around the world, but the consequences of what this woman called “stupidity” were severe. The Tour de France, which initially announced its intention to file a complaint, finally gave up saying it wanted to “calm things down”.

“She’s not a terrorist”

“This lady made a huge ball which could have had even greater consequences but she is not a terrorist”, declared the director of the Grande Boucle, Christian Prudhomme, on the sidelines of the presentation of the Tour 2022 route. “By showing her sign” Go Opi Omi “to the cameras, (she) brought down about fifty runners, some of whom were forced to retire due to serious bodily injuries,” regretted Wednesday in a statement the organization international Associate Professional Cyclists (CPA), civil party in the trial which lasted less than two hours.

Several riders had been forced to retire, including the German Jasha Sütterlin (DSM) and the Spaniard Marc Soler (Movistar). The latter, winner of Paris-Nice 2018, had three broken arms. “The damage suffered by runners is physical, moral and economic. An athlete trains for months for a great tour and it is not acceptable that all of his hard work, that of his family, his staff and his team is dashed in an instant by the quest for popularity of those who should. attend the event without becoming the protagonists, ”plague the president of the Swiss-based organization Gianni Bugno in the press release.

The only association of riders recognized by the International Cycling Union (UCI) nevertheless indicated that it was only asking for a symbolic compensation of one euro, saying it only wanted to draw the public’s attention to the need to adopt ” a responsible and respectful attitude towards the runners ”.