Four months in prison required against the spectator who had brought down the peloton of the Tour de France

She would have liked to be forgotten forever that she would not have dressed differently. Blue sweater without pattern on plain blue pants, a frail figure with short brown hair, trembling like a leaf, casts a terrified look at the room, especially composed of journalists, and appears at the bar of the Brest criminal court, Thursday 14 October.

“It’s her, it’s her, it’s her”, would have indicated a little girl who was at his side, on June 26, at the edge of a road in Sizun, in Finistère; it was she, yes, who that day caused a Dantesque fall on the Tour de France, from the first stage, by holding up a sign with the now famous message – “Go Opi-Omi” – that a runner could not avoid, dragging in his tumble an indistinct mass of cyclists.

Thursday, the 31-year-old Finistérienne with a clean criminal record, a couple without children, living on an unemployment benefit of 880 euros, appears for “involuntary injuries” and “endangering the life of others”, in both case “by manifestly deliberate violation of an obligation of safety or prudence”.





“I know that I serve as an example”

From the start of the hearing, his lawyer, Julien Bradmetz, asked for a closed session: the hype, he argues, means that “Each line written exposes [sa cliente] lynching on social networks ”, while it presents a psychological fragility. Romuald Palao, the council of civil parties – the international organization Professional Cyclists Associates and the National Union of Professional Cyclists – thinks instead that the audience should have “Educational virtues”, while the prosecution considers it appropriate that the “Strong principle of publicity of debates” is preserved. Request rejected.

The president, Xavier Jublin, then addressed the defendant in a voice strikingly gentle. Obviously, he recalls, she violated both the highway code and a prefectural order by being, at the time of the impact, at least partly on the roadway. To hold up her sign to the France Télévisions motorcycle camera, she turned her back on the runners. “Some were particularly injured”, underlines the president, including Jasha Sütterlin – left elbow, right ankle, right wrist -, forced to give up the race.

“Usually, I’m a quiet person; there, I caused problems, injured runners, scared a lot of people ”, regrets the Finistérienne

Opposite, the sweater may be loose, it hides nothing of the chills that continue to agitate the defendant. She “Love sport”, she said in a low voice, and is only regrets. The sign was a ” wink “ to his grandparents, bicycle fans. Before the runners rolled in, she crossed the road thinking she would be less in the way, but it was a ” fault “. In no case did she have the will to“Spoil the world” : “Usually, I’m a quiet person; there, I caused problems, injured runners, scared many people. It was really, so not voluntary. “

