Four months suspended sentence required against the spectator who had caused a collective fall on the Tour de France

She presented herself, folded in on herself, frail, fragile, summoned to the Brest criminal court to answer for the fall which had brought down about fifty runners caused by the sign “Come on, Opi, Omi” that she wanted to show to the cameras, during the 1st stage of the Tour de France on June 26 (Brest-Landerneau). The young woman, a Breton, in her thirties, repeated “(S) es regrets”, got moved “Of the harm she caused”, her lawyer, described her “Terrified” by the media rush that followed “His clumsiness”.
“I’m still ashamed”
Neither the lawyer for the cycling unions, nor the president, nor the prosecutor wanted to overwhelm him. The first asked for the symbolic euro, just wishing “That the facts serve as an example and that this does not happen again”, the second sought to understand “The enormous stupidity”, the last one required four months suspended prison sentence.
Master Brametz, the accused’s lawyer, without asking for release, wished for an even more symbolic sentence. The deliberation will be delivered on December 8. “I’m still ashamed, said the young woman in a hesitant voice, I am a quiet person, everything that has happened is the opposite of me. “