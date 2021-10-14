Four months suspended sentence required against the spectator who had caused a collective fall on the Tour de France

She presented herself, folded in on herself, frail, fragile, summoned to the Brest criminal court to answer for the fall which had brought down about fifty runners caused by the sign “Come on, Opi, Omi” that she wanted to show to the cameras, during the 1st stage of the Tour de France on June 26 (Brest-Landerneau). The young woman, a Breton, in her thirties, repeated “(S) es regrets”, got moved “Of the harm she caused”, her lawyer, described her “Terrified” by the media rush that followed “His clumsiness”.



