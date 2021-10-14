France calls for “appeasement” and says it is “deeply concerned”

These shots in a demonstration against the judge in charge of the investigation the explosion at the port of Beirut killed six people and wounded around thirty on Thursday, according to the Minister of the Interior and the Lebanese Red Cross.

Paris reacts to the shooting that took place during a demonstration in Beirut (Lebanon), Thursday, October 14. France calls for “appeasement”, after these shots in a demonstration against the judge in charge of the investigation into the explosion at the port of Beirut, which left six dead and thirty wounded, according to the Minister of the Interior and the Lebanese Red Cross.

“France expresses its deep concern in view of the recent obstacles to the proper conduct of the investigation into the explosion that occurred in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, and the violence that occurred in this context. It calls on everyone to appease “, said the spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry.

Paris reiterates the need for Lebanese justice to “to be able to work independently and impartially”.





On Thursday afternoon, heavy gunfire and explosions echoed not far from the Beirut courthouse, in front of which had massed hundreds of demonstrators dressed in black. AFP correspondents saw men carrying small and medium weapons.

Ambulances, screaming sirens, flocked to evacuate the victims in the deserted streets, the inhabitants having taken refuge in their apartments.

Army tanks were deployed in the neighborhood, sealing off access, and the troops warned that they would shoot point blank at anyone who opened fire.