    France condemned to repair the damage caused by non-compliance with its climate commitments

    Justice ruled in the “Affair of the Century”. The Paris administrative court condemned the French state, Thursday 14 October, for its failings in the fight against global warming. “The State has until December 31, 2022 to repair the ecological damage that it itself has caused by the non-respect of its commitments”, said the association Notre Affaire à Tous, which, through the initiative “The Case of the Century“, sued the State for its unfulfilled commitments in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

    In February 2021, the court ruled in favor of the four organizations at the origin of this complaint – Notre Affaire à Tous, the Nicolas Hulot Foundation for nature and man (FNH), Greenpeace France and Oxfam France -, declaring the state “responsible” breaches of its own commitments, particularly under the Paris Agreement. The NGOs then asked the court to order the state to take measures to repair this damage.

    In December 2018, the four organizations launched a petition titled “Climate: stop inaction, demand justice”, which had exceeded one million signatories in 36 hours, and doubled in just over three weeks. In March 2019, they launched an appeal before the administrative court of Paris (PDF document).

    “The Case of the Century” is inspired in particular by a precedent in the Netherlands in 2015, where the courts ordered the state to further reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.


