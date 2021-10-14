France-Kazakhstan will not be played at Stade de France on November 13

Next qualifying meeting for the 2022 World Cup, France-Kazakhstan will not finally compete at the Stade de France, according to our information. Due to the symbolic date of November 13 and work on the RER B.

The France team will officially win their ticket for the 2022 World Cup if they win against Kazakhstan on November 13. A meeting that will change stage. According to our information, France-Kazakhstan, scheduled for November 13, will ultimately not be played at the Stade de France. Several reasons have already been put forward. First the date in connection with the attacks in 2015, one of which took place near the enclosure during the friendly match between France and Germany.





A match relocated to the Parc des Princes?

But also because of the work of the RER B which would have disrupted the transport of spectators to the Stade de France. Especially since a closure is planned all weekend in this sector. As a reminder, the Blues have not played at the Stade de France since June 8 before the Euro against Bulgaria. There was no match scheduled either in September and October at the Stade de France because of the works for Paris 2024 while the date of November 13 had been blocked depending on the end of the works. There was also a doubt about the capacity to fill this enclosure (30,000 tickets sold last week) with a high rental cost (around 2.5 million euros).

The choice of the new location has not yet been finalized but according to our information a “very serious track” has already been mentioned: it is the Parc de Princes. The last time the players of the France team set foot on their turf was on October 11, 2013 in a 6-0 victory against Australia.