France team – Didier Deschamps stuck, he will surprise in November

At a goalkeeper position where everything seemed frozen for years, the 2021-2022 season allows for the moment to upset everything in the France team.

More than ever, a Hugo Lloris on alternating current sees the competition of Mike Maignan, convincing with Lille then the Milan AC, to come closer in team of France. But for the next rally in November, the Tottenham goalkeeper has plenty to be sure about. Maignan indeed had to resolve to undergo wrist surgery since a pain contracted in the Champions League against Liverpool. He will be absent for 10 weeks, and his calendar year is therefore over. For the month of November, and the last qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, Didier Deschamps has Hugo Lloris on hand, and probably Benoit Costil who will go from 3rd to 2nd goalkeeper if he maintains his correct level of play with Bordeaux. Regarding the last doorman to take, this is where the choice could radically surprise.

𝑀𝑂𝑁 𝐴𝐼𝐿𝐸 𝐺𝐴𝑈𝐶𝐻𝐸 𝐴 𝐸́𝑇𝐸́ 𝑇𝑂𝑈𝐶𝐻𝐸́𝐸, 𝐿𝐸 𝑅𝐸𝑇𝑂𝑈𝑅 𝐷𝐴𝑁𝑆 𝐿𝐸𝑆 𝐴𝐼𝑅𝑆 𝑆𝐸𝑅𝐴 𝐸𝐹𝐹𝑅𝐴𝑌𝐴𝑁𝑇 𝑀𝐸𝑅𝐶𝐼 𝐴̀ 𝑇𝑂𝑈𝑆 𝑃𝑂𝑈𝑅 𝑉𝑂𝑆 𝑀𝐸𝑆𝑆𝐴𝐺𝐸𝑆 𝐸𝑇 𝑉𝑂𝑇𝑅𝐸 𝑆𝑂𝑈𝑇𝐼𝐸𝑁, 𝐸𝑁𝑆𝐸𝑀𝐵𝐿𝐸 𝑂𝑁 𝐸𝑆𝑇 𝑃𝐿𝑈𝑆 𝐹𝑂𝑅𝑇 💪🏾🙏🏾#MMM🦅 pic.twitter.com/E7nh64KI4E – Mike Maignan (@mmseize) October 13, 2021

Le Parisien takes stock of the situation and several former executives are now on the sidelines. Steve Mandanda no longer plays for OM and no longer represents the future of the France team, even in the short term. The same goes for the world champion Alphonse Areola, who does not have a chance on the side of West Ham. Ditto for Benjamin Lecomte, who has no playing time with Atlético Madrid. Three candidates therefore discarded, which can give way to a young person.





Benitez soon French

France team: which 3rd goalkeeper for the Blues after Mike Maignan's wrist surgery?

But the goalkeeper of the hopes Illan Meslier fails to confirm his good season with Leeds, and did not score points with his ball which cost the Hopes dearly against the Faroe Islands. The same goes for Alban Lafont, who is struggling to be consistent with Nantes even if it’s much better this season. The surprise could therefore come from Nice, where Walter Benitez is a candidate for this post. The Argentine goalkeeper, international under 20 in his country, has never had his chance at the highest level of the selection. Present in France for 5 years, he applied for naturalization and could therefore be available shortly. At 28, his reliability and consistency are significant assets, and Benitez would like to know the international level, even if for the moment, Didier Deschamps has never studied this track.

Charbonnier’s opinion

The lucky winner could therefore be in Angers, with Paul Bernardoni. The goalkeeper of the France Olympic team has arguments, recognizes Lionel Charbonnier. “ I would opt for a young becoming to the detriment of a confirmed element. This would make it possible to see how he behaves on the bench, to study it with the older children and to observe his mentality. I will prioritize Meslier even if he made a dumpling. It happens. Paul Bernardoni should not be excluded. He made all the national youth teams, the Hopes and the Olympics. He performs well with Angers », Explained the former goalkeeper of AJ Auxerre, who was also the 3rd goalkeeper of the Blues at the 2018 World Cup.