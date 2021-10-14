François Lamy, former minister of François Hollande, joins Yannick Jadot

The former right-hand man of Martine Aubry announces leaving the Socialist Party and joining the campaign team of the environmental candidate.

It’s pitching more and more for the ship Hidalgo. As was already anticipating it Le Figaro last week, the former minister of François Hollande and close advisor to Martine Aubry for more than twenty years, officially announced his rallying to Yannick Jadot, candidate of environmentalists for the presidential election.

Read alsoPresidential: Yannick Jadot relies on rallies to unite beyond environmentalists





In an interview with World, this long-time member of the Socialist Party explains that he returned his card on October 7, after more than forty years of membership. He explains that he will be a kind of “Swiss knife»In Yannick Jadot’s campaign, bringing “The experience of several presidential campaigns“. He could also “establish links with left-wing partners“.

SEE ALSO – Presidential campaign of 2022: what awaits Yannick Jadot

Rebuild the left

The former deputy for Essonne had been thinking about this change of tack for some time now. He explained to Figaro having refused to support Anne Hidalgo for his investiture, while signifying his desire to work for the union of the forces of the left. “My concern today is to find out how to rebuild the left. A presidential election like this can help“.

A rapprochement that seemed inevitable, since the break with Martine Aubry in 2019, against the backdrop of an unfulfilled promise to take over as mayor of Lille. In the last regional elections, François Lamy had also participated in negotiations between environmentalists and socialists. After having organized meetings of François Hollande during his campaign, he is ready to resume service, but not under the same label.