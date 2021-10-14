free kick, chambering, rapper Sneazzy had a blast at the Vélodrome

Sneazzy had an unforgettable moment during the OM “heroes match” on Wednesday at the Vélodrome. The Parisian rapper, a supporter of PSG, scored a nice free kick, before celebrating it by chambering the Marseille public.

After that, he can put his crampons away. Sneazzy treated himself to a magical moment during the “hero match” on Wednesday at the Vélodrome. Like Jul, Soso Maness, SCH or Alonzo, the Parisian rapper had agreed to participate in this charitable meeting at the initiative of Didier Drogba. And he must not regret it. In the last moments of the meeting, the 29-year-old artist, who played in the Unicef ​​team, obtained a free kick at the entrance to the surface. He then took the ball to try his luck himself, at a time when the rule of eleven against eleven was no longer respected on the lawn.

Marseille supporters massed behind the goal began to whistle. Without dismantling, Sneazzy, claimed fan of PSG, responded by inviting them to turn up the volume. Before setting off and deceiving Yohann Pelé with a nice shot placed, despite a saturated penalty area, in which was notably Teddy Riner or Ciryl Gane. A beautiful inspiration that the former member of the group 1995 celebrated by running shirtless towards the corner point, to perform the celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo. All under a small bronca, to which he responded with a provocative smile.





Sneazzy © Icon

Sneazzy © Icon

He brandished his jersey like Messi and Fekir

Ricardo Carvalho, Louis Saha, Pierre Gasly, Alizé Lim and the members of his team came to congratulate him. The Belgian rapper Romeo Elvis gave him back his jersey, which Sneazzy brandished in front of the public like Nabil Fekir to Geoffroy Guichard or Lionel Messi at the Bernabeu. A scene that the punchliner of Moroccan origin shared on his networks.

When we met him last year for a “Double Contact” interview, Sneazzy described himself as a good striker, with a profile à la Hernan Crespo. He also told us about his admiration for the great Arsenal team of Thierry Henry and Robert Pires, with whom he became a friend and who also scored (with a nice head) during this “match of heroes”. A meeting that Sneazzy was able to live by being coached by Arsène Wenger, the former legendary coach of the Gunners. Cherry on the cake.