Fright in Agde: a 77-year-old woman found beheaded at her home, her head resting on a table

A woman was found this Wednesday, October 13, beheaded at her home. The DPJ was seized of the case.

This Wednesday, October 13 around 10 p.m., 77-year-old woman found beheaded in her home. The police officers of the Agde police station were withdrawn from the case in favor of the territorial direction of the judicial police in Montpellier.

Decapitated head on the kitchen table

The police were alerted this Wednesday evening by the son of the victim who resides in Essone. The house of the septuagenarian being under partial video surveillance. His son was therefore able to see a big mess in the pavilion and what looked like a body on the ground. The door to the 77-year-old woman’s home was open when the police arrived.





On site, they discovered the victim’s head resting on the kitchen table.

There were no witnesses. It is the men of the SRPJ of Montpellier who are in charge of the file. No lead is favored for the time being by the investigators.

For now, it is impossible to establish a link between this appalling assassination and the anniversary of the beheading of Professor Samuel Paty, this Friday, October 15, 2021.

There would be no Satanist or terrorist claim.