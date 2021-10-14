From Copenhagen to Paris, discover the 2022 Tour de France route

We already knew: the 2022 Tour de France will start in Denmark. La Grande Boucle will spend several days in the land of the Little Mermaid crossing several islands. Popular fervor will undoubtedly be at the height of the event. For once, the Tour will also start on a Friday and not on a Saturday as usual. The Tour de France 2022 will start on Friday July 1 because it will have to respect a transfer day on Monday July 4 to bring everyone back to France through the Benelux. So for once there will be three days off instead of two on this Grande Boucle.

It is in the North that he will arrive on July 5 in France, for a 100% ch’ti stage between Dunkirk and Calais before leaving the next day from Lille in the direction of Arenberg to taste the cobblestones that will make the spice. of this stage which could be daunting if the weather conditions are unfavorable.

Then head for the east of the country, to Longwy then to the Vosges where, on Friday July 8, the peloton will find the slopes of the Planche des Belles Filles where, in 2020, Tadej Pogacar had come to win his first Tour with the beard. of his compatriot Primoz Roglic the day before his arrival in Paris. This time, the Board will arrive too early in the race to be totally decisive.



“It’s a Tour that can get lost at the start with the wind and the cobblestones”

After that, the riders will glimpse the alpine peaks after a detour in Switzerland, the third foreign country visited with the stage start of Binche in Belgium. Morzine, the Col du Granon, the legendary climb of the laces of Alpe d’Huez are announced on the road before heading for the Massif Central. The arrival in Mende on July 16 will bring back memories to Laurent Jalabert who had shone there in 1995.

Already a stopover town last July, Carcassonne and its ramparts will host the second day of rest on July 18 before challenging the Pyrenees in the last week. Peyragudes, Hautacam and a hook in Lourdes where the unfortunate ones can ask for a miracle since the stage will start at the foot of the sanctuary as in 2018.