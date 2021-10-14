Fuel prices: what do you really pay in a liter of gasoline?

the essential

At 1.53 € per liter on average, diesel has never been so expensive. The unleaded 95 is approaching its 2012 record. But what do we really pay and to whom by refueling at the gas station? The Dispatch broke down fuel prices.

80 €, 90 € or maybe 100 €. Here is the price today of a full tank of gasoline according to the price displayed by the service station and the capacity of the tank of your vehicle. Expensive, very expensive. And especially unimaginable a few years ago.

How does the price of a liter of fuel break down? As you can imagine, by filling your tank, you are mainly filling up taxes for the State. Take the prices of October 8. Diesel was sold at 1.54 € per liter on average and unleaded 95 at 1.63 € per liter on average.

On 1.54 € per liter of diesel there is:

€ 0.512 which corresponds to the cost of oil

€ 0.158 at the cost of fuel distribution

€ 0.134 VAT (collected by the State)

€ 0.609 to TICPE (Internal consumption tax on energy products, collected and modulated in part by the Regions)

€ 0.122 to VAT on TICPE.

On € 1.63 per liter of unleaded 95 there is:

€ 0.514 which corresponds to the cost of oil

€ 0.155 at the cost of fuel distribution

€ 0.134 VAT

€ 0.691 at TICPE

€ 0.138 VAT on TICPE.

Oil

This is the cost of the crude oil you put in your tank. It is based on the Rotterdam market quotes in the Netherlands for Northern Europe. Crude oil is then refined to make various petroleum products (gasoline, kerosene, fuel oil, etc.). Refining costs are independent of crude oil prices. Oil therefore represents only 31% of the price of a liter of unleaded 95 and 33% of the price of a liter of diesel (against 27 and 28% in May 2018), according to the French Union of Petroleum Industries.





The distribution

Once refined, oil must be transported between refineries and service stations. Transportation and distribution costs are independent of crude oil prices. Distribution represents 9.5% of the price of a liter of unleaded 95 and 10% of the price of a liter of diesel. This share is low in France because of the preponderance of large and medium-sized stores in the distribution of fuel, specifies the French Union of Petroleum Industries.

TICPE

TICPE is the domestic consumption tax on energy products. It is this tax which represents the largest share of the cost of a liter of fuel: 40% for a liter of diesel and 42% for a liter of unleaded 95. Before the Covid-19, in 2019, the TICPE brought in 37 billion euros! € 13.6 billion went to the State and € 12.3 billion to local communities, according to the Vie Publique site. Since 2005, in fact, part of the TICPE product has been transferred to regions and departments to compensate for the transfer of powers from the State. Thus, the Occitanie region received 58 million euros in 2019. This so-called “Grenelle” portion of TICPE changes according to fuel consumption and is used exclusively to finance sustainable transport infrastructure, rail or river.

VAT

Two types of VAT appear in the breakdown of a liter of fuel: VAT on the product and VAT on … TICPE. A tax on a tax because VAT applies to the entire price of fuel. They represent 16% of the price of a liter of unleaded 95 and 17% of the price of a liter of diesel. The VAT rate on gasoline and diesel is 20%.

Thus, in total, between TICPE and VAT, taxes represent 56% of the price of a liter of diesel and 59% of the price of a liter of unleaded 95. The margin made by the service station does not represent that less than 1% of the final price, details Auto Plus, or about 1 cent per liter of fuel dispensed.