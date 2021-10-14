Fuel prices: yellow vests soon to be back? – France







On Tuesday, the price of a liter of diesel at the pump exceeded its historic high reached in October 2018, a month before the start of the yellow vests movement. The symbol was quickly picked up by the French media throughout the day. Less than 24 hours later, the subject of record fuel price hikes took center stage. For some, this is the perfect opportunity to relaunch the movement of yellow vests.

“We have two weeks to organize ourselves, everywhere in France”

For several weeks, mentions of yellow vests have multiplied on social networks, in reaction to the rise in fuel prices. But this Tuesday, October 12, two new hashtags were born on Twitter: # giletsjaunessaison2 and #leretour.

It all started with a tweet from the account of the program “Touche pas à mon poste” around 8 pm. Sharing an excerpt from his evening show, in which a yellow vest named Oliv Oliv launches to the Minister of Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari: “We are going out in the street (…) A social movement much bigger than the yellow vests (…) Go out ! “

The revolted Alsace account respond to tweet

and launches at almost 10 p.m. : “The call is heard. We have two weeks to organize ourselves, everywhere in France for the # GiletsJaunesSaison2! The hashtag is not really successful, limited by the only 1,379 subscribers of Alsace Révoltée.

Resume roundabouts on Saturday

At 11:27 p.m., the Conflits France account, followed by more than 276,000 subscribers on Twitter, is trying to turn things up. “On some Facebook groups, yellow vests are already calling to block roundabouts everywhere in France this Saturday, Oct. 16 #leretour” Result: 6,000 likes and 3,300 retweets. The #leretour saw a strong increase in the morning of Wednesday.





At the beginning of the afternoon this Wednesday, October 13, a new big account enters the dance. Brains not available, more than 61,000 subscribers on Twitter, 484,000 on Facebook, relaunches the hashtag # Giletsjaunessaison2 and adds a # 16 October, calling for the roundabouts to be resumed this Saturday. On Facebook, the post is shared more than 2,000 times. At 3:30 p.m., Brains Unavailable said in a new tweet: “There is clearly a craze for the return of roundabout blockades from October 16”.

Some large, highly motivated accounts

In fact, difficult to come so far. The plan to return to the roundabouts is mainly the result of a few (more or less) large, very active accounts, who have spent their last 24 hours relaying calls for mobilization, often citing each other . Among them, @realpierrinho launched yesterday on Twitter: “Objective of the week: launch the # Giletsjaunessaison2”.

So far, none of these hashtags, not even #Giletsjaunes, has appeared in Twitter trends in France (the most popular hashtags featured on the social network). In the many yellow vests Facebook groups, activity is harder to measure, but calls are circulating.

In 2018, the movement had exploded thanks to social networks. For the demonstrators, the stakes are high: to succeed once again in the challenge of keyboards at roundabouts.