Fuels: Finistère, department where prices are the lowest in France – #Dataspot







The rise in fuel prices affects France unevenly. While the price of a liter of diesel has reached a record level (€ 1.54 on average for the week of October 8) and that of a liter of unleaded has just crossed the threshold of € 1.60 (€ 1.60 for the SP95-E10), some French people have to heat the blue card more than others to get fuel. And surprise: it is the Bretons who are doing the best.

Diesel: the most savings in Finistère

Analysis of the prices displayed in all French gasoline stations shows that it is by going to Finistère that we have the best chance of finding diesel at the lowest price. In this department, the stations display the price per liter on average at 1.53 €. This represents a saving of € 0.20 compared to the same volume paid in the Paris region. The national average is 1.57 € / liter.

Brittany is also very well positioned in the niche of cheap diesel: the four Breton departments are among the top 10 territories where the lowest diesel prices are posted. In the Côtes-d’Armor, the stations offer an average liter at 1.54 €. We must add a cent more in Morbihan and Ille-et-Vilaine.

Still, if Finistère is the French department where the average price is the lowest, it is not in this department that we find the cheapest gas station in France on diesel. You have to go to Charente-Maritime, Saujon, to find a diesel at € 1.42 per liter. If you want to stay in Brittany, the cheapest service station for this fuel is in Finistère, at Lesneven (€ 1.48 / liter).

SP98: the lowest average price in Finistère

You also have to go to Finistère to find the service stations that display, on average, the lowest prices in France for the SP 98. The average price per liter offered in the department is € 1.68, against 1 , 73 € for the French average. In Paris, this figure rises to € 1.87. When it comes to refueling, the difference can be significant on the receipt for a Brestois compared to a Parisian.

The other departments are, here again, well placed: Morbihan and Côtes-d’Armor are in the top 10 of the territories where the average price of a liter of SP98 gasoline is the lowest.

However, it is not Brittany that hosts the cheapest gas station on the SP98: you have to go instead to the Cher, to Saint-Germain-du-Puy, to find it (€ 1.40 / liter ). In the region, the cheapest station is in Lesneven, in Finistère (1.64 € / L).

SP95: the liter cheaper in Finistère than elsewhere

And three: Finistère remains the French department to offer the cheapest average price per liter of SP95 gasoline in France. This amounts to € 1.64. The national average rises to € 1.67. Far from the € 1.86 per liter found, on average, in stations in Paris.

The other departments of Brittany are not in the top 10. But the average price per liter of SP95 is not, however, excessively higher: 1.66 € in Ille-et-Vilaine and 1.67 € in Morbihan and Côtes-d’Armor.

The service station which offers the lowest price on the SP95 in France is located in the Doubs, in Valdahon (1 € / liter). In Brittany, you have to go to La Gacilly, in Morbihan, to pay only € 1.60 per liter of unleaded.

SP95-E10: on average, service stations in Finistère remain the cheapest

On unleaded petrol SP95-E10, particularly used by motorists, Finistère remains, once again, the department to go to if you want to have the best chance of finding the lowest average prices. And to save money. To date, the average price of a liter of SP95-E10 is displayed in petrol stations in Finistère at € 1.60. That’s four cents less than the French average. And even 17 cents savings for the same volume paid in Paris.

The other departments of Brittany are in the lower range, with an average price per liter of € 1.62 noted in Côtes-d’Armor and Morbihan, and € 1.63 in Ille-et-Vilaine.

However, the cheapest gas station in France is not located in Finistère, but in Bouches-du-Rhône, in Fos-sur-Mer, where you only need to spend € 1.48 to get a liter. of SP95-E10. In Brittany, the Lesneven station has the lowest price: € 1.56 per liter.

Why do the prices vary from one department to another?

Several factors can be put forward. First of all, the proximity of ports and refineries makes it possible to reduce the cost of transport, which has repercussions on prices. The second factor is fiscal: the State leaves the possibility to the regions to increase the price of a liter of gasoline each year. This is called the TIPCE. Since 2019 and in principle until 2022, its amount no longer increases.

The price of fuels also depends on the cost of commercial real estate. Since rents are more expensive in the Paris region than in the rest of France, this surplus will be passed on by the stations in these displayed prices.

The competition is also to be taken into account. Since gasoline is a “starter” for supermarkets, there is a real price war. The more supermarkets there are in a territory, the stronger the competition, the lower the prices will be. Finally, the absence of highways makes it possible to avoid soaring prices. Because on the main roads, the prices are more expensive. This contributes to boosting the departmental average.

Note : the data reported in the article were taken on October 14 at 11 a.m. They may have evolved since.