Furiani drama: matches on May 5 are over

By a vote of the Senate, the Parliament definitively adopted Thursday a bill providing that no professional match will be played on May 5 in France, in tribute to the victims of the Furiani stadium disaster.
On May 5, 1992, 19 dead and more than 2,300 injured
On May 5, 1992, before the kickoff of the Coupe de France semi-final between Bastia and Olympique de Marseille, the collapse of the upper part of a temporary stand at the Furiani stadium had caused the death of 19 people and more than 2,300 injured.
Supported by the government, the bill provides for amending the sports code to “That no meeting or sporting event” Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Coupe de France and the Champions Trophy is not played on May 5. For amateur football, the text provides for the organization of a minute of silence and the wearing of a black armband on May 5.
The Ministry of Sports works with football authorities
The Minister in charge of the City Nadia Hai clarified that the text does not include sanctions, because the Ministry of Sports “Works with football authorities” so that the freeze on matches is respected.
The vote in Parliament responds to the request of the collective of victims and their families, represented in the galleries of the Senate, in the face of the reluctance of the League and the Federation.
Senators, however, regretted the absence from the bench of the government of Minister Roxana Maracineanu, traveling alongside President Emmanuel Macron, said Ms. Hai.