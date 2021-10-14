Gabby Petito strangled dead: the terrible confidences of the friends of the young woman

Found dead while traveling with her boyfriend, Gabby Petito was strangled according to the medical examiner’s report. A shocking revelation for his friends and family who tried to imagine the horror of his last moments.

Those close to Gabby Petito are stunned. Since September 1, the authorities have been tirelessly looking for the 22-year-old blogger missing after a roadtrip with her boyfriend, who returned from their trip without her. And while the latter refused to say where he had seen the young woman for the last time, she was found lifeless in Grand Teton National Park in Moosey, Wyoming, Monday, September 20. A fundamental discovery that may have led investigators to perform an autopsy, and thus discover the causes of his death. According to the report, Gabby Petito died of strangulation, more than ever reporting a homicide, and whose main suspect is none other than Brian Laundrie, her boyfriend, who has been missing for several weeks.

A real shock for the relatives of the young woman, who can not imagine in what state of horror she could have been plunged a few minutes before her death. “It hurts my stomach, her friend Alyssa Chen told People. I wonder what was going on in her head, knowing that she was probably about to die. She must have been so scared“, she lamented. So many questions that remain unanswered, while the young woman’s boyfriend remains nowhere to be found and terrifying revelations have been made about him lately, portraying him as a ruthless killer.

Brian Laundrie remains to be found since Gabby Petito’s discovery

For parents of Gabby, there is no doubt that their daughter’s boyfriend has not disappeared, but is in hiding. Together for several months, the couple had undertaken last July a long journey through the United States from New York. For weeks, they shared the images of their roadtrip on Instagram and Youtube. Yet what was to be one of the happiest moments of their lives turned into a real nightmare, when the police were called to a marital dispute problem, last August 12. On a video, Gabby appears in tears, sitting in a car. These are the last images of the young woman alive, while her last text to his mother dates back to the following August 27. After that, no more signs of Gabby Petito has not been given.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge