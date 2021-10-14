Gaël Monfils helpless against Alexander Zverev in Indian Wells

“I did not get into the match well, but he was good, noted Monfils after the defeat. The first point, it gives me a crossed woody return, it puts me in the fine right away. It didn’t get off to a good start right away. He was able to relax faster than me. And it quickly became a steamroller. Above all, he volleyed well, I found … He didn’t have an air gap. I felt him much more solid than me. I didn’t manage to hurt him. He was really stronger than me. He is solid, he changes his pace, he moves very well. The guy is the cream of the crop. He crushed me. The more I get to play these guys, the more I can hook them up a bit more. “