Galtier has found his first winter recruit

THE’ OGC Nice is already preparing its next winter recruitment. And according to the latest indiscretions, the club trained by Christophe galtier would like to recruit a young goalkeeper from the Netherlands to assist Walter Benitez (28 years old).

OGC Nice Mercato: Benitez’s lining unearthed in the Netherlands?

After the international break, Ligue 1 resumes its rights this week. And on the side of OGC Nice, the men of Christophe galtier are preparing to face ESTAC Troyes this Sunday (1pm) at the Stade de l’Aube as part of the 10th day of Ligue 1. However, the Nice leaders do not forget to prepare for the winter transfer window upstream .

Indeed, apart from the threat hanging over the future of Kasper Dolberg, the goalkeeper position is also debated at the Gym. It’s not about replacing Walter Benitez has become essential in the cages of OGC Nice over the seasons. The question is rather to know which doorman will have the heavy task of playing the role of understudy. Because Marcin Bulka, loaned this season by PSG, does not really convince the leaders of the Riviera. They began to explore other horizons to bring in a new goalkeeper. Le Gym would have even set its sights on a goalkeeper playing in the Dutch championship.

Nigerian goalkeeper targeted by OGC Nice





German media Rheinische Post indeed reveals that Maduka Okoye (21 years old), keeper of Sparta Rotterdam, is of great interest to the people of Nice. Contacts have already been established between the various parties involved in this case.

German media Voetbal Primeur explains, moreover, that the representatives of Maduka Okoye would have made the trip to the south of France to negotiate the future contract of the young Nigerian doorman. The 21-year-old therefore looks set to be the Gym’s next recruit this winter. But nothing is recorded in this file. Maduka Okoye has played 8 games for Sparta Rotterdam this season. Its value is estimated at 1 M €, according to the specialized site Transfermarkt.

