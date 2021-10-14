Gasoline, diesel: where to find the cheapest fuel in Seine-et-Marne?

The Republic of Seine et Marne See my news

Follow this media

Which service stations in Seine-et-Marne have the cheapest fuel? (© JVC / La Rep 77)

In October 2018, a certain Priscillia ludosky, resident from Savigny-le-Temple (Seine-et-Marne), launched a petition for demand lower fuel prices… Three years later, because of the rising crude oil price, prices jump in gas stations, reaching the same levels as during the booming movement that gave rise to Yellow vests.

Evolution of fuel prices in France according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition (© Actu.fr)

Diesel from € 1.485 to € 1.794 per liter in Seine-et-Marne

In the Seine-et-Marne service stations, for most users it’s the pump stroke when you go there. “I do not exceed 50 €, otherwise it depresses me, launches Malik, 32 years old, a resident of Mée-sur-Seine, by scrutinizing the euros paraded on the terminal ”.

And to add: “Before, I spent less than 70 € to refuel, now it’s more than 85 € so everything is good to save money. I scan the prices in the stations that I pass and I am ready to make detours: it is sometimes worth it given the price differences! “

</p> <p> Click here to view the content<br />



In Seine-et-Marne, according to government figures (as of October 13, 2021), the liter of diesel goes from 1.485 € at Montigny-sur-Loing against 1.794 € on an A4 area at Ussy-sur-Marne. Steeve, a resident of La Croix-en-Brie 35-year-old is resigned: “This increase is reflected everywhere and it is only the beginning,” he believes. With all the money that was spent during the Covid crisis, the state is going to pass it on somewhere. “

Steeve, a resident of La Croix-en-Brie (© JVC / La Rep 77)

The rise linked to the soaring price of crude oil

However, this increase is not attributable to taxes since the taxation of fuels was frozen in 2018. It is the soaring price of crude oil that is the cause this time. But for wallets, the consequence is the same …





</p> <p> Click here to view the content<br />



Faced with the rise in fuels, Steeve opted for Ethanol: “I reprogrammed my engine to use this fuel instead of unleaded and that cuts the cost of my refueling by two! But when you have the means, the best is to opt for hybrid cars. ”

“I always come to the same gas station”

The same goes for Cristiano, 29, from Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry : “I am making big savings thanks to the reprogramming of my car with ethanol: it is doubled. »Nassima, a 40-year-old resident of Mée-sur-Seine is not too affected:

“I use my vehicle very little because I am a nursery assistant so the price increase does not have too many consequences for me, but even with that I feel it when I refuel since I always come to the same station- service. “

</p> <p> Click here to view the content<br />



Nathalie puts a few liters when she is in the red and refuel at stations where fuel is cheaper (© JVC / RSM77)

“I put a few liters of diesel”

Nathalie, a 53-year-old resident of Saint-Sauveur-sur-Ecole, opted for another trick: “I only refuel at stations where the prices are lower,” she emphasizes. There, I am in the red, so I only put a few liters of diesel and I will go to a shopping center to complete. Unfortunately, I believe that we will continue to feel this rise in prices… ”

Jeanne, a Seine-et-Marnaise who works in Val-de-Marne, takes the full brunt of the increase in fuel (© JVC / La Rep)

For Jeanne, a resident of Mée-sur-Seine 56 years old, the price increase has an impact: “I do 70 km a day to go to work in Val-de-Marne! I try to see where to refuel, but in the end, it’s expensive everywhere! At the moment, I don’t have to make a sacrifice, but it’s a big blow to the wallet. “

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow La République de Seine et Marne in the Mon Actu area. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.