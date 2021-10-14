Genshin Impact, how to clear the fog from Shirikoro peak

You will have to clear the fog on 3 specific areas of Tsurumi Island, and you may have a problem with a certain electrical puzzle … don’t panic!

With version 2.2 of Genshin Impact, when arriving on Tsurumi Island, you had to dispel the fog from the center of the island, to then have to deal with the fog in 3 different places. One of them, the Pic Shikiroko, will first ask you to bring together 3 Anemo souls to lower the water level, then go get the feathers in an underground …

Shirikoro peak

The first switch

After having lowered the water level, it will be necessary to go to recover the feathers in an underground (they are displayed on the map). You will miss one, which is behind a door, itself connected to an Electro mechanism.

Start by climbing on the small wall near the switch, and pick up the Relay stone connected to a Electro crystal. Then place this relay stone at an angle, on the root just next to it (the range is very short).

Pick up the other two Relay stones in the room, and place one in the center, so that the Electro Crystal can go to the crystal which is at the end of the rail. When to the other, place it right next to the one you put on the root, so that it brings the electricity to the rail as well.

You can now activate the switch to the right of the door to open it. a Guardian of the ruins will be waiting for you behind. Eliminate it, then collect the feathers marked on the map.

The second switch

You will then have to find and follow 3 Anemo Souls. Here is their position:

The first is on a pillar

The second is near the switch and the stelae which accomodate the Anemo Souls , at the top of the stairs.

, at the top of the stairs. The third is behind some rocks to destroy, looking north from the dome.

This will allow you to activate the mechanism, which will cause a chest to appear and above all, will lower the water level.

Small parenthesis, go back to the level of the second Soul Anemo that was behind some rocks, and go just right, to find a recess with a wall mural, and torches in the back. Light the torches as in the screenshot, and especially not the others, to reveal a Chest

Go back to the level of the switch you just unlocked, and go down to deal with the two enemies, then pick up the two Relay stones lying around.





Place the first Relay stone near the rail to the northeast.

Climb the wall following the rail that goes up on it. Follow it once at the top, which will cause you to climb a wall on your right.

Once at the top, pick up the Relay stone straight ahead (don’t forget the strange chest on the left of the Relay stone), and continue straight on. You will then see the end of the rail below. Go down and connect it with the Electro Crystal just in front.

The first crystal is therefore now connected.

Now look to your right, on the wall, to see the other rail, which starts from the bottom where you were previously. Jump on the wall and climb to the top.

Once at the top, go immediately to the left, and connect the Relay stone which is left to you so that the current passes with the crystal on the rail, on the ground.

This will cause a chest to appear, and make the switch next to it accessible. Activate it to open the door.

The last feather awaits you. Then go back to see Ruu near the tree and clear the fog by making the offering.