Get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for just € 801!

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most advanced version of the latest line of smartphones by Apple. And if its selling price, in the 128 GB version, is € 1,259, SFR offers to acquire it for only € 801.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: the top of the range

The iPhone 13 has just been released, and it’s a real powerhouse of technology. Like the models before it, it is available in several versions: the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max. They themselves are available in several versions depending on their memory: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB. The € 801 offer concerns the 128 GB version with the 5G subscription at 120 GB / month. For the others, it will cost you 901, 1101 and 1301 € respectively.

Payable today: € 659

8 € / month during 24 months: 192 €

€ 50 refunded after purchase

Total for the iPhone 13 Pro Max: 801 € instead of 1259 €

The specifications are the same: the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 160.8 mm high, 78.1 mm wide and 7.65 mm thick for 238 grams. Its 6.7 “Super Retina XDR ProMotion OLED display has an adaptive refresh rate that can reach up to 120 Hz. It is equipped with the new A15 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU and the 16-core Neural Engine.

Photo quality is what makes iPhones so powerful, and with the 13 Pro Max we weren’t disappointed. A 12 Mpx wide-angle, a 12 Mpx ultra-wide-angle (120 °), a 12 Mpx x3 telephoto lens and a LiDAR scanner for night portraits. And of course the video is not left out with a 4K resolution at 60 IPS (frames per second).

The iPhone 13 Pro Max impresses with its battery life. Its 4373 mAh battery does not look like much, but it allows the smartphone to hold the charge for more than 48 hours of moderate to intensive use. Suffice to say that an average user can have three good days of autonomy with a single charge. Especially since the A15 chip analyzes your use of the smartphone and optimizes battery management to adapt it to you.





Of course, you have to use a Lightning cable to charge your smartphone, and here too it’s impressive. Allow about 1h40 to charge it from 0 to 100%, and 45 minutes to gain 70%. This is if you are using wired charging. If you opt for wireless, you should rather expect 2:30, which is better than on the previous iPhone model.

To take advantage of the iPhone 13 Pro Max at € 801 on SFR, you have to go to the offer page. Choose the iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB in the color of your choice. Then choose the 5G 120 GB / month plan. Which means that you will pay at the time of ordering 659 €. But SFR will then reimburse you € 50, which brings us back to € 609. Then you will pay 8 € / month for 24 months to finally arrive at 801 €.

Finally, you will pay the package 35 € / month for one year, then 50 € / month for 12 months. You are therefore committed for 24 months, with the first year of monthly payments of € 43 (€ 35 package + € 8 for the iPhone) then the second year, monthly payments of € 58 (€ 50 package + € 8 for the ‘iPhone). Or you can pay for the smartphone in one go, 801 € when ordering, and only pay the monthly plan afterwards.

