global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Delta predominant in the coming months –

The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that the Delta variant, very contagious and already responsible for more than three quarters of new cases of Covid in many large countries, will be predominant in the coming months .

– Tuberculosis: the number of deaths is on the rise again due to the Covid –

The disruption of health services due to the pandemic has wiped out years of the fight against tuberculosis, with deaths on the rise for the first time in more than a decade, the WHO has warned.

The World Health Organization estimates that around 4.1 million people have tuberculosis but have not been diagnosed or have not been officially declared, a figure up sharply from the 2.9 million in 2019. .

– Recall with different vaccines –

People who have received the Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson may benefit from receiving a booster dose of a different, messenger RNA vaccine, according to preliminary results from a US study released Wednesday.

This study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, was eagerly awaited in the United States because it focuses on the possibility of “mixing” vaccines – that is, using a vaccine different from that of the initial series. for the booster dose -, which is not currently authorized in this country.

– India: crowds return to religious festivals –

The religious holiday season is in full swing in India where huge crowds flock to markets and fairs for the first time in two years.

Most of the activities there have returned to normal. The country has administered nearly a billion doses of the vaccine, with around 75% of its people having received at least one injection.





– Russia: new records of deaths and cases –

Russia on Thursday recorded daily records of new infections and deaths from the coronavirus, with the epidemic in full swing due to a sluggish vaccination campaign and very reduced health restrictions.

According to the government’s daily report, 31,299 infected people have been counted in the last 24 hours and 986 people have lost their lives.

– Burundi receives its first vaccines –

Burundi, one of the last countries not to have started vaccinating its population against Covid-19, received its first vaccines on Thursday, a donation from China of 500,000 doses from Sinopharm.

– Cuba: lower growth forecasts –

Cuban Economy Minister Alejandro Gil stressed Thursday that the economic growth target of 6% would not be reached this year, now counting on 2%, with Cuba not due to reopen to international tourism until November 15.

– Bali airport reopened to international flights –

Bali airport was officially reopened Thursday to some international flights, including those from China, Japan and France, to allow a resumption of tourism, devastated after more than a year and a half of closure of this island. Indonesia to foreign tourists due to pandemic.

But the local authorities specified that no international flight was expected for the moment and the international terminal remained deserted.

– More than 4.87 million dead –



The pandemic has killed at least 4,870,405 worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources, Thursday at midday.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 719,530 dead, followed by Brazil (601,574), India (451,435), Mexico (283,193) and Russia (220,315).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.