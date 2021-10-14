“Goldorak”, by Dorison, Bajram, Cossu, Sentenac and Guillo: made in France

A sheet of “Goldorak”, Dorison, Bajram, Cossu, Sentenac and Guillo. © 2017 GO NAGAI / DYNAMIC PLANNING

“Goldorak”, by Xavier Dorison, Denis Bajram, Brice Cossu, Alexis Sentenac and Yoann Guillo, based on the work of Go Nagai, Kana, 168 p., € 24.90. In bookstores on October 15.

On paper, the project was a crazy gamble: to convince the Japanese beneficiaries of its creator to revive Grendizer in a comic book album made in France. It was won by a group of tricolor authors, sweet crazy clinging to their childhood dreams. Nostalgic for the animated series narrating the fights of the giant robot against others, the golgoths, who came to invade the Earth, broadcast on the program “Récré A2” at the end of the 1970s, they are the first to take up this mythical character, created by mangaka Go Nagai in the mid-1970s and curiously left fallow for forty years.





“An idea in the air”

The story begins in 2016. During the Angoulême Festival, Xavier Dorisgon, successful screenwriter born in 1972 (The Third Testament, Undertaker…), says his desire to adapt Grendizer to Christel Hoolans, then managing director of Kana, the manga label of the Dargaud group. “It was a bit of a hollow idea. But Christel replied that she was going to Japan a month later and offered to try to obtain the rights… ”, tells Xavier Dorison to “World of books”. In Angoulême is also his friend Denis Bajram, designer two years his senior, French ponte of the space opera (Cryozone, Universal war one…): “I’m talking to him about it, continues the screenwriter, because I know he is an absolute fan of Grendizer, and he tells me he wants to be. From there, it was on! “

In a few weeks, the two friends put together a case to convince Dynamic Planning, the studio which manages the rights of Go Nagai, now 76 years old, to entrust them with the character for an album. “Frankly, we didn’t really believe it. But as we didn’t want to have any regrets, we went all out “, remembers Denis Bajram. In addition to a storyboard, dozens of sketches and two test boards, the designer produced an intriguing cover showing one of Grendizer’s “fulguro-fists” washed up in a lake. Fifteen days later, the Japanese gave the green light. “We felt that they had confidence in the ambition of the project, that we were going to respect the spirit of the series. They said yes to everything ”, continues Denis Bajram.

Read also (2013): Grendizer, herald of the manga

From the outset, the authors dismiss the idea of ​​a “reboot” (“a new beginning”), as the Americans DC Comics and Marvel did with Batman or Spiderman, and decide to place their story ten years after the last one. episode of the animated series, when Actarus, after defeating the forces of Vega, left Earth to join his planet, Euphor. “This ending created terrible frustration among the kids that we were. The idea of ​​a sequel came naturally ”, assures Bajram. “We wanted to add a stone to the building, not to be in competition with the original series”, adds Dorison, who claims this gesture as “A real author’s project”.

