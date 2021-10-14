Grant Lawrens (César) leaves the series because of the authors, he explains his departure

In Plus belle la vie, there are characters who have had a special place since the beginning of the soap opera. Impossible not to mention Roland Marci (played by Michel Cordes), who has reigned over the Place du Mistral for years. It is also impossible not to mention the irreplaceable police officer Leo Castelli (Pierre Martot), or his colleague Jean-Paul Boher (Stéphane Hénon) and, of course, Céline Frémont (Rebecca Hampton). In 18 seasons of television presence, there have been actors who have come and gone in Plus belle la vie.

Some have retained their place in the soap opera, such as actor Jean-Charles Chagachbanian who has played the character of Franck Ruiz for years. And others left the soap opera along the way, such as Fabienne Carat who played Samia Nassri since 2005. And this Friday, October 15, fans of Plus belle la vie will have to say goodbye to another star actor of the program: Grant Lawrens. He plays the much hated character of César Cordennier since season 11. Eternal manipulator, César will meet a tragic end, since he will be killed by Camille and Jacob.





With our colleagues from Télé-Loisirs this Thursday, October 14, Grant Lawrens spoke about his departure from the soap opera, in which he has been playing for six years. And one thing is certain, the 25-year-old comedian was very “surprised” at the end of his character. “I was surprised because I wasn’t expecting it. I was called to warn me, then (…)

