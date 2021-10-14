Guillaume Canet evokes loyalty in his marriage: “Marion knows, obviously …”

A film by Guillaume Canet, with Guillaume Canet … about Guillaume Canet? Yes and no. On Monday, October 27, 2021, spectators will discover Him, the director’s new film which is based in part on his own experience. The story tells the story of a composer in search of inspiration who leaves his wife and children to isolate himself on the edge of a cliff on a Breton island. In the feature film, Virginie Efira plays the wife, Laetitia Casta the mistress. But the filmmaker, married to Marion Cotillard in real life, refuses the very idea of ​​having another woman in his life, even fleetingly.

I have always been unable to love two women at the same time

“Marion obviously knows that I don’t have a mistress, he confirms in the columns of the magazine Paris Match. Unlike my character, I have always been unable to love two women at the same time.“The beginning of his romance with Marion Cotillard, which officially dates from 2007, is nevertheless shrouded in mystery. But that’s how it is. With Guillaume Canet, art imitates life, sometimes. His 10-year-old son , Marcel, for example plays a very small role in the next installment of Asterix and Obelix, The middle Empire, which he realized. This very fine border between cinema and reality, this brilliant auto-fiction that he draws from his own experience, the husband of Marion Cotillard has always had fun.





In Rock’n’roll, already, the couple laughed, on the big screen, of their daily life, of what it could become in the future if they let go. “Nothing he does is formatted, it’s his strength, explains Laetitia Casta, who finally joins the director’s band. Guillaume struggles to be heard. If he often talks about him in his films, it is never pretentious. This scathing, honest and sincere self-mockery, and the themes it addresses, compels adherence. “To find out more, see you in dark rooms in a few days …

