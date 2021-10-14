Hatik annoyed to be killed by Franck Gastambide? The director explains

A very real disappointment for Hatik!

Franck Gastambide suddenly put an end to the adventure of Apash played by Hatik in the sequel to his series Validé which has just achieved a big for its start with more than a million views and promises to be a new success for the French director after the hit of the first season.

In an interview with Mehdi Maïzi, he explained the rapper’s reaction to the announcement of this tragic end of his character.





What did I do wrong?

In the second season of Validé, it is the character of Sara played by Laetitia Kerfa who is at the heart of the plot. During an interview in the program Le Code with Mehdi Maïzi, Franck Gastambide confided in the reaction of Hatik to the announcement of the death of his character in the series. The director felt the artist’s disappointment, “ He never made me feel there was a problem. But I’m not stupid I felt that there was one ”.

“It’s so normal, because the success of the series is linked to the talent of this boy” Gastambide then said before continuing his explanation. “When I make the decision, that has nothing to do with it. Before he knew it was a good idea, I think there was also the moment when he was like “What did I do wrong?” I worked, I gave everything. ” And it’s normal that he thought that. “. This disappointment of Hatik was also felt by part of the public when the first episode of season 2 was broadcast. On social networks, Internet users have already regretted the performance of Apash compared to the performance of Sara’s first freestyle .