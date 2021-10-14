Hearthstone Mercenaries, tier-list: who are the best characters in the game?

Twenty-four hours after its release, Hearthstone Mercenaries is already facing same questions. Debates on the best composition, questions about the best character in the game … What is it really? We try to answer it with this classification of playable characters.

Although only 24 hours have passed after the release of Mercenaries on Hearthstone, it is already possible to observe a trend of the best characters. Based on various observations, it was possible to make a classification of the playable characters. Their potential in PvE and PvP was taken into account via different criteria: their statistics but also their abilities and their equipment, while taking into account the possible synergies with other heroes.

Warning (Tierlist updated October 14, 2021) Obviously, this ranking does not serve as a universal measure of the intrinsic power of each character, especially after such a short period of time. It just serves as an indicator of results on the average value of a Mercenary. In addition, this list is bound to change in the coming months. It is clear that some characters currently benefit from lower synergies compared to others of their colleagues. A type of disadvantage that could be erased with the next content update.

Tier S: Who are the best characters?

The third S is a bit like the Supreme tier, the pantheon of best Hearthstone Mercenaries characters. And it is already well stocked at the launch of the game! Side protectors, we find Cairne, Cariel (who appears in the best free composition), The Lich King, Thrall and Garrosh. On the combatant side, only three have validated their entry ticket for the Hall of Fame : Blademaster Samuro (guaranteed at the start, best character in the game currently), Tirion Fordring and Sylvanas Windrunner. Finally, we find among the spellcasters Velen, Uther and Xyrella.

Tier A: Who are the strong characters?

If they are not part of the private circle of the best characters, those third A can be considered admirable. On their own, they can justify the creation of a team thanks to their synergies:





Protectors: Alexstrasza, Malfurion, Ragnaros, Lord Jaraxxus, Varian Wrynn

Fighters: Lady Anacondra, Diablo, Saurfang

Spellcaster: Anduin Wrynn, Baron Geddon, Bru’kan, Natalie Seline, Vol’jin

Tier B: Who are the correct characters?

The third B corresponds to the average hero of the game, the “neither too good nor too bad”. This explains why it is the most stocked:

Protectors: Mannoroth, King Mukla

Fighters: Illidan, Mutanus, Tchak, Tyrande, Rathorian, Rokara, Old Eye Trouble

Spellcaster: Antonidas, Gul’dan, Jaina, Brightwing, Millhouse Manastorm, Cunning Fox, Tamsin Roame

Tier C: Who are the characters to avoid?

Finally, the third C represents the third trash. These heroes are too weak at the moment, due to their lack of synergies or their abilities that do not impact opponents enough.