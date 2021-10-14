her nice nod to Alexia Laroche-Joubert, appointed president of the company Miss France

It has not escaped nobody, things are moving in the small world of Miss France. If Geneviève de Fontenay has always ensured that the golden rules of her competition are always respected, Sylvie Tellier has brought a touch of modernity. Former Miss France, the mother of Oscar, Margaux and Romeo entered the company in 2002 with the lady with the hat. “It is true that Mme de Fontenay attacks me regularly. I was elected by her side in 2002, and I am very respectful of the work and the investment she gave to ensure that this contest becomes what it is ”, confided the former beauty queen. in 2020.

And since 2007, Sylvie Tellier is officially general manager of the company Miss France. A role that she embodies with a masterful hand. Between the preparation for the election of the following year, the accompaniment of the new Miss France in her year of reign and the search for new regional Miss, Sylvie Tellier is not idle. Until now, the pretty blonde was headed by her friend Nicolas Coppermann, the boss of Endemol. But the situation has changed with the appointment of Alexia Laroche-Joubert as president of the company.





A press release revealed that the president of Adventure Line Productions will carry out her new functions hand in hand with Sylvie Tellier. “I am very proud to take the direction of the company Miss France, beyond a dream of a little girl, of a very beautiful brand, of one of the biggest shows (…)

