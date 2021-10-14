her sister-in-law and her companion murdered, something new in the affair and it’s terrible!

It is a tragedy which strikes full force Magali Berdah and his half Stéphane Teboul. This Sunday, October 10, the businesswoman’s sister-in-law and her companion were found lifeless in an apartment hotel in Allauch, in the mouths of the Rhône. As Pure People supports, the victims were found lying naked in a pool of blood. They would then have succumbed to stab wounds. The couple’s daughters would have made this macabre discovery worrying about not having any news for several hours. This Wednesday, October 13, La Provence brought new elements to this dark affair. In the aftermath of the tragedy, a suspect was arrested by local authorities. It would be a man in his fifties. He lived in an apartment adjacent to that of the deceased.





For the smooth running of the operations, the Raid would have intervened to “arrest him and take him to the premises of the judicial police”. Currently in police custody, the suspect is still presumed innocent. For the moment, the police are trying to “carry out simple checks”. However, the man in question had some antecedents with his neighborhood and not the least. Many conflicts have been reported. The suspect was reportedly described as “particularly strange”. For the moment, Magali Berdah has not spoken publicly about this tragedy and certainly takes refuge with his family. For his part, the brother of the victim Stéphane Teboul, shared via his social networks a black picture with a heart. Magali Berdah’s companion also announced that his sister’s funeral would take place this Wednesday, October 13 at 4 p.m. at the Trois-Lucs cemetery in Marseille. Many personalities should also go there. Like Thibault Garcia, Kevin Guedj or even Nikola Lozina. Our thoughts to the family.

