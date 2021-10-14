More

    Here are the 10 smartest big cities in the world

    Which metropolises make the best use of technology “to create a more sustainable present and future and increase the quality of life of their inhabitants”?

    All over the world, cities are mobilizing to use technology to make the lives of its inhabitants better. The company EasyPark, an application specializing in parking, has just revealed the world ranking of the most advanced cities on this subject.

    Proportion of electronic payments, global waste management, innovations in parking, traffic management, climate actions … The researchers, helped by sources such as the World Bank and the IMF, analyzed no less than 14 different criteria to establish a hierarchy .

    London big winner, Paris good pupil of the parking lot

    The big winner of this study is called London. The British capital ranks as the smartest and most forward-looking city according to the study. Two American cities completely the podium: New York and San Francisco. If Paris is absent from the overall top 10, it is on the other hand one of the good pupils on… the parking offer. So the next time you turn for an hour to find a seat, take comfort in telling yourself that it’s worse elsewhere. On this point, Paris comes in fourth position. It is second only to London, Manchester and Berlin among urban areas with more than 3 million inhabitants.

    Scandinavian cities are a hit

    Since cities face different challenges depending on their population, the study was divided into three size categories (over 3 million inhabitants, between 600,000 and 3 million and between 50,000 and 600,000). When it comes to smaller cities, the Scandinavians are the kings. Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm monopolize the podium of cities with populations between 600,000 and 3 million. For even smaller cities, the result is clear: 9 of the top 10 cities are located in northern Europe.

    “If we look at urban areas with between 600,000 and 3 million inhabitants, 50% of the top 10 cities are in Scandinavia. This is also the case for cities with between 50,000 and 600,000 inhabitants. , where 90% of the top 10 cities are also located in this region “, remarks Louise Ekman, Communication and public relations manager of the EasyPark group. “It is therefore clear that the Scandinavian countries are doing everything they can to offer a sustainable environment and a better quality of life to their inhabitants”.

    Top 10 smart metropolises with more than 3 million inhabitants:

    1st – London (United Kingdom)

    London (Karl Hendon / Getty Images)

    2nd – New York (United States)

    New York (Bjarte Rettedal / Getty Images)

    3rd – San Francisco (United States)

    San Francisco (Alexander Spatari / Getty Images)

    4th – Singapore

    Singapore (TONNAJA / Getty Images)

    5th – Berlin (Germany)

    Berlin (Bus & # xe0; Photography / Getty Images)

    6th – Rotterdam (Netherlands)

    Rotterdam (Alexander Spatari / Getty Images)

    7th – Seattle (United States)

    Seattle (Pete Saloutos / Getty Images)

    8th – Seoul (South Korea)

    S & # xe9; oul (EschCollection / Getty Images)

    9th – Washington DC (United States)

    Washington (John Baggaley / Getty Images)

    10th – Manchester (United Kingdom)

    Manchester (Stephen Knowles Photography / Getty Images)

    Top 10 smart metropolises between 600,000 and 3 million inhabitants:

    1st – Copenhagen (Denmark)
    2nd – Stockholm (Sweden)
    3rd – Oslo (Norway)
    4th – Amsterdam (Netherlands)
    5th – Zurich (Switzerland)
    6th – Gothenburg (Sweden)
    7th – Helsinki (Finland)
    8th – Boston (United States)
    9th – Utrecht (Netherlands)
    10th – Edinburgh (United Kingdom)

    Top 10 smart metropolises between 50,000 and 600,000 inhabitants:

    1st – Lund (Sweden)
    2nd – Stavanger (Norway)
    3rd – Espoo (Finland)
    4th – Malmö (Sweden)
    5th – Aalborg (Denmark)
    6th – Aarhus (Denmark)
    7th – Trondheim (Norway)
    8th – Bergen (Norway)
    9th – Porvoo (Finland)
    10th – Cambridge (United Kingdom)

