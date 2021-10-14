here is all that changes

A month after the Fiesta, Ford updates the Focus. The redesign concerns the sedan and station wagon, as well as the sporty ST variant.

What changes outside

The Focus receives a new face. Like the Fiesta, it adopts an octagonal grille that incorporates the logo, now straight facing the road. The headlights, full LED from the base, are thinner. The hood sinks less. All this gives character to the Focus. The shields are unpublished. At the back there is a new light signature. The Focus continues to multiply personalities. We can thus opt for a sporty look in ST Line or an adventurer look in Active, with generous body protections.

What changes inside







Impossible to miss the new element of the dashboard: a 13.4-inch touch screen, an enormous size, unprecedented at this level of the range. Before, the screen measured up to 8 inches “only”. The number of buttons on the console has been reduced. This screen is associated with the 4th generation of the SYNC multimedia system, which notably benefits from remote updates. The car already benefited from digital instrumentation. The ST version receives new seats.





The trunk of the station wagon receives a new carpet that is more robust and easier to clean. The adjustable floor can now be raised in its center, forming an angle of 90 ° and cutting the trunk into two zones, which makes it possible to wedge objects. There is an area for storing wet items and a new storage net on the side.

On the equipment side, the Focus improves its endowment with emergency braking that works in intersections (it detects the danger coming in the opposite direction) and blind spot monitoring that takes into account the presence of a trailer .

What changes under the hood







Almost no change for the range of engines. On the gasoline side, the “classic” 1.0 EcoBoost is available in 100 and 125 hp. Its version with micro-hybridization is available in 125 and 155 hp. The novelty is that these micro-hybrids can have a 7-speed double-clutch Powershift automatic transmission. On the diesel side, there is the 1.5 EcoBlue with 95 or 120 hp.

The French market will always have the right to the E85 version, based on 125 hp gasoline. At the top of the range, the sporty ST keeps its 2.3 EcoBoost of 280 hp. There is still no classic or plug-in hybrid.