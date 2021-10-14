his last words for his wife before her death unveiled

It is the politician Jean-Louis Borloo, a very close friend of Bernard Tapie who revealed the last words of the businessman to his wife Dominique just before his death.

The last words of Bernard Tapie’s wife

Jean-Louis Borloo, who had been friends with Bernard Tapie for more than 40 years, spoke about BFMTV the day after the death of the businessman to make him a man. He then unveiled the last words of Dominique, his friend’s wife just before his death. “The last time I saw him I heard him whisper to Sophie (her daughter) who was there. He said ‘where is mom? ‘ She was gone for twenty minutes, to change her glasses “, then told Jean-Louis Borloo.





“The children were there, the girls halfway on the bed, surrounding her… I heard him whisper to Dominique, I believe, ‘it’s over my darling‘ He was in the fight until then “, then added the politician particularly moved. So it was with his words that Bernard Tapie left this world surrounded by his family.

Who is Dominique, the wife of Bernard Tapie?

Bernard Tapie met his wife Dominique in 1969 while he was still with his first wife Michèle Layec, the mother of his two first children: Nathalie and Stéphane Tapie. Dominique was then a 19 year old secretary who worked in one of the politician’s offices.

Bernard Tapie falls in love and then divorces his first wife to marry Dominique on May 23, 1987 in Corfu, Greece, because it was the country of origin of Dominique Tapie. They then have two children Sophie, born in 1974 then Laurent in 1988. In 30 years of marriage, the couple lived through ups and downs, but always remained united and close as evidenced by the last words of the politician.

