    his son Paul makes a heartbreaking confidence

    All the French felt like orphans. A little over a month after the death of the legend Jean-Paul Belmondo and the shocking national tribute to the Invalides, his son Paul made rare confidences on the set of BFM TV. The one who is also an actor like Bébel notably evoked the last days of the icon, part surrounded by the love of his family.

    “There was his close family: his brother, my uncle Alain, my aunt Murielle, his children Stella, my sister Florence, Pierre Vernier, his closest friend, Philippe and Sylvia, the staff who had been around him for years … We all surrounded him, said Luana Belmondo’s husband. He really left with his family and calmed down. It was very important. Fortunately, he was able to leave home. “


    Paul Belmondo, who is starting a tour with the famous Boeing Boeing play, also told Bruce Toussaint how his loved ones said goodbye to him every night. “We had the doubt that the next day he would not be there any more, he confides. We took advantage of every second, of every minute with him during all these last times”, adds the son of the icon, who is remembered the day when the terrible news broke: “We knew it was going to happen, that he was giving his last fight, but no one is ready for the departure of a loved one. Fortunately, the organization of funeral occupies your mind. It allows you to get caught up in all of this and move on, “he concludes.

