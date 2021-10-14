Homophobic aggression in Montgeron: the moving testimony of Yanis, the victim (video)

The homophobic nature of Yanis’ aggression, in Montgeron in Essonne, on September 30, was retained by investigators among the aggravating circumstances. The young man delivered, yesterday, a poignant testimony in Touche pas à mon poste, on C8.

The 17-year-old victim was beaten for free in the “sensitive area” of the Forest district, according to the Essonne police, by a dozen individuals uttering homophobic insults. “They first insulted me as queer and gay, then I took my best friend’s arm and we moved forward,” Yanis explained on the TPMP set.

“They first grabbed me from behind,” said the young man. They threw me, they hit me, suddenly my best friend intervened and picked me up, we moved forward and then there was a tragedy. They had come from both sides of the building, so they grabbed me and banged my head against the fence, they threw me on the ground, they hit me, punched me, shot me in the head, that was really horrible. And all that free, frankly it was free, and there you have it, especially since I’m not gay. “

“I told myself that I was going to die”

Yanis clarified that he did not know his attackers and that it all started with these gratuitous insults. “They were filming me, and it was laughing. I told myself I was going to die, very clearly. I couldn’t do anything, I was on the ground, I was screaming, there’s a mom that I didn’t know who came to save me, and that I thank very much. “

After the assault, the individuals ordered him to “walk well, not to walk like a queer”. Yanis fled, went back to his mother and did not tell anyone about it for fear of reprisals and shame, despite the pain he suffered. It was the police station that warned his mother. It was through a video heavily relayed on social networks, reported Sunday in Pharos, a platform allowing Internet users to report online content that they believe to be illegal, that the young man was found.





“I don’t go out of my house anymore”

“I really sleep very little, I can not get over it and I find it difficult to be myself, I am withdrawn on myself,” said Yanis, still traumatized by the violence of the facts. “All my days I’m lying down, I don’t leave my house anymore, I’m finished in fact.”

The investigation for “violence aggravated by three circumstances” – “in a meeting, because of the supposed sexual orientation and by someone hiding his face” – was entrusted to the Montgeron police station. The perpetrators of this violent act are still wanted by the police and risk up to ten years in prison.

In addition to the attackers, investigators are also looking for people who recorded or broadcast this video. “Happy slapping”, the act of recording or broadcasting images of violence, is punishable by five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros.