Housing: a new premium in sight for seniors

Will Ma Prime Rénov ‘, the help available to all homeowners to finance their energy works, soon have a little sister? This is the wish of the Minister in charge of Housing Emmanuelle Wargon who was commissioned by Prime Minister Jean Castex to launch a device intended to allow owners to age by staying at home as long as possible. In particular, by installing a walk-in shower, which is more accessible, especially for seniors. Since January 2021, it is therefore mandatory to build new housing to accommodate such equipment which is certainly more practical but also more expensive in the event of repairs.

Like Ma Prime Rénov ‘, the idea is to offer French people unique assistance. “The public aids which support these transformations of the habitat are numerous, sometimes inconsistent“, Deplores the Minister who will carry this device with her colleagues Brigitte Bourguignon (Solidarity and Health) and Sophie Cluzel (People with disabilities). Called Ma Prime Adapt ‘, this bonus, the contours of which will be refined next January, is “in the same spirit“That Ma Prime Rénov”, announced Emmanuelle Wargon.

Not sure she sees the light of day before the presidential election

The amount of the premium will therefore depend on household income – the lower it is, the higher the aid – as well as the type of work undertaken. Ma Prime Rénov ‘can thus finance up to 90% of the budget for the poorest households and up to 40% for the better-off. All owners, whether occupants or landlords, are concerned. No minimum age criteria have been set to date. The aid is intended, a priori, to be cumulative with My Prime Rénov ‘, specified the minister during a press point on Thursday. But it is not certain that this new bonus will see the light of day before the next presidential election, in April 2022, the entourage of Emmanuelle Wargon told us. Aid could therefore be buried if Emmanuel Macron was not re-elected.

The minister also specified the criteria that an investor will have to meet, from 2023, if he wishes to keep the current tax advantages of the Pinel system. First criterion: a minimum surface. A T1 (studio) must be at least 25 to 30 m², a T2, 45 to 50 m², a T3, between 63 and 75 m², a T4, between 75 and 90 m² and a T5 at least 90 to 100 m², depending on the Girometti-Leclercq report submitted to Minister Wargon last month. Second criterion: the accommodation must have an outdoor space (balcony, terrace, garden, etc.). Third criterion: dwellings with at least 3 rooms must benefit from a double exposure. “The decree will be published in the coming days», Said Emmanuelle Wargon.

Finally, the Minister announced that she would “to improve»The“ Affordable Rent ”rental investment scheme. This tool allows a landlord to benefit from a tax advantage when he agrees to rent his home at prices below market prices and to people subject to means-tested conditions. Emmanuelle Wargon recognizes that the current version is “too complicated” and “not well enough calibrated“. The contours of the new version will be known “in the first two weeks of November“. The idea is to make the tax benefits more attractive to homeowners. In return, the latter will have to accept a drop in rent ceilings.