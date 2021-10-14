how did Jarry’s family react when they discovered the inspired TV movie of his life?

Monday, October 11, TF1 broadcast By your side, TV movie inspired by Jarry’s life and his complex relationship with his father. How did the comedian’s family react when they discovered the fiction?
Broadcast Monday, October 11 on TF1, By your side tells a poignant family story, inspired by that of Jarry, author and actor in this TV movie. The comedian and actor lost his father, with whom he had a complex relationship and whom he accompanied until the last moments of his life. In this two-part fiction, Jarry plays the role of Anthony alongside Didier Bourdon who plays his father, with whom he shares a disturbing resemblance.
How did Jarry’s family react upon finding out By your side ?
When Jarry, who in turn became a father, chose to embark on this very personal fiction, he said: “at the start, i told them i was preparing a film in tribute to dad. But I didn’t want nothing for them to read, I wanted them to discover the movie“. But then they saw By your side : “they had a lot of laughs on the first part, it surprised me a bit. And they told me ‘eh but we are not like that’ and I told them it’s a fiction so things have to happen or we’ll get bored. In the second part, they were extremely touched“.
“It allowed us to talk again about how each one lived the illness and the death of my father.“, confides Jarry
After his mother and three brothers (and not two brothers like in the TV movie) saw the fiction: “It allowed us to talk again about how each one lived the illness and the death of my father. There are things they obviously haven’t experienced like me. My mother told me : “it is very good”, when she says this sentence, it means a lot of things. She was very moved“, recount Jarry. “What touched them the most was the love I evoke for the family. Because I said in the movie a lot of things that I never told them in life“, the actor confided to us. There is no doubt that this fiction was made with great sincerity!