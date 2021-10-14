How do I know if my child has “PIMS”, this syndrome that affects 4-11 year olds?

The Covid-19 has not finished talking about her. In France, since September, many cases of “PIMS” (Pediatric inflammatory multisytem syndrome) have been recorded in children, including 88 in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.

This syndrome, which occurs 4 to 6 weeks after infection with SARS-CoV-2 or in contact with an infected person, is not to be taken lightly. It is rare but potentially dangerous for the youngest, aged between 4 and 11 years old. According to Public health France, it is like a generalized inflammation that can affect the heart muscle (myocarditis). It must be detected quickly to initiate hospital treatment. Currently, two-thirds of children are in intensive care.

Since the pandemic, between March 1, 2020 and September 26, 2021, 727 cases have been reported. On this assessment, 294 cases (or 40%) concerned girls.

What are the symptoms of PIMS in children?

The symptoms of PIMS are diverse, they are difficult to spot, and often they can be confused with those of Kawasaki disease. Several signs should alert parents:

High fever

Digestive disorders: abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, pseudo-appendicular syndrome

Great fatigue



These symptoms, it is true, are common to most pediatric illnesses. But for the syndrome of “PIMS” it is the duration of the symptoms which should alert. Beyond five days, if the fever and fatigue have not passed, it is advisable to consult a doctor.

In addition, this pathology can also cause redness of the eyes, conjunctivitis, skin rashes or hypotension.

“As soon as the diagnosis is made, doctors administer immunoglobulins and corticosteroids over relatively short courses.”, report France 3 PACA by interviewing Philipe Babe, head of pediatric emergencies at the Lenval children’s hospital in Nice.